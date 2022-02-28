Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martins…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Wind…