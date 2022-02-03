Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sa…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville re…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be coo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.…