Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.