It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
