Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 16 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sa…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville re…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be coo…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a…