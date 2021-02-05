Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.