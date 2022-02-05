Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Plan o…
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be coo…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tom…