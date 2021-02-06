 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

