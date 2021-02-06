Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
