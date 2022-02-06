Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.