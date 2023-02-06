Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
