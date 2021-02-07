Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Martinsville Tuesday, wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach th…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Martins…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…