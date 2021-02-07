Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.