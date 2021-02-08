Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.