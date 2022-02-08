Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.