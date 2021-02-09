Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Martinsville: Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chan…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool to…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach th…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. …