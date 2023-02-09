Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 …