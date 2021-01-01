Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
