Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Jan. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

