Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents s…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…