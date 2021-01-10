 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert