Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Rain and snow in the evening becoming partly cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possib…