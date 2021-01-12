Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
