Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.