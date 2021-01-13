Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…