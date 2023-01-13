Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecas…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…