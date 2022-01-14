 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

