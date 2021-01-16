 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

