It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
