Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.