Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
