It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
