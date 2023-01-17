Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
