Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 29-degree low is for…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It will be a cold day in Martinsville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then some clearing late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…