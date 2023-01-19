 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

