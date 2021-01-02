Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of pre…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcas…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for col…