Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.