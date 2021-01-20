Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
