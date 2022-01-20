 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

