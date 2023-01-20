 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

