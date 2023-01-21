Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.