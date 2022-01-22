 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

