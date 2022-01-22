Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.