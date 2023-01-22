 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Martinsville, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert