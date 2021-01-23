Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.