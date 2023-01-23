Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
