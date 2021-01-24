Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.