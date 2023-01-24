Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsvil…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. To…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…