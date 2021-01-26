Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
