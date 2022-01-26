Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.