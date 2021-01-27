Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
