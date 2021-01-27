 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

