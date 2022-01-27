Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
