Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Martinsville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

