Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsvill…
Martinsville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecaste…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mart…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weathe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…