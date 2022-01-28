Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.