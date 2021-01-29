 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

