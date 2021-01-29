Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
