Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

