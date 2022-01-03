 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Martinsville today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

